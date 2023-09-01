The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Polanco has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Polanco has an RBI in 21 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 of 60 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .281 AVG .229 .352 OBP .321 .547 SLG .333 18 XBH 6 8 HR 2 27 RBI 9 36/14 K/BB 23/12 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings