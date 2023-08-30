Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Guardians on August 30, 2023
Player prop betting options for Max Kepler, Jose Ramirez and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Target Field on Wednesday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gray Stats
- Sonny Gray (7-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 27th start of the season.
- He has 13 quality starts in 26 chances this season.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 26 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (3.00), 20th in WHIP (1.187), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 25
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 19
|6.2
|4
|4
|4
|7
|3
|at Phillies
|Aug. 13
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Tigers
|Aug. 8
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|10
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with BetMGM.
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Kepler Stats
- Kepler has 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI (88 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .255/.323/.493 on the season.
- Kepler will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .563 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 25
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|6
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 102 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.
- He's slashing .224/.307/.395 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
Bet on player props for Max Kepler, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has recorded 137 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 21 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .276/.349/.482 on the year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 142 hits with 29 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashing .270/.337/.376 so far this season.
- Kwan brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .292 with a double and an RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 29
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.