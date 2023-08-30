On Wednesday, August 30 at 1:10 PM ET, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins (69-64) host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (63-70) in the series rubber match at Target Field.

The Guardians are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Twins (-165). An 8-run over/under is set for this contest.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (7-6, 3.00 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (10-3, 3.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Twins and Guardians game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-165) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.06 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Max Kepler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 53, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Twins have an 18-15 record (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (41%) in those games.

The Guardians have a mark of 3-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+180) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.