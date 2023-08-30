Wednesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (69-64) against the Cleveland Guardians (63-70) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on August 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (7-6) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (10-3) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have won 53, or 59.6%, of the 89 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has entered 33 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 18-15 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 601 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

