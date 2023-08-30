Twins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 30
Wednesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (69-64) against the Cleveland Guardians (63-70) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on August 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (7-6) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (10-3) will take the ball for the Guardians.
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Twins have won 53, or 59.6%, of the 89 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has entered 33 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 18-15 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 601 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 25
|Rangers
|W 12-2
|Sonny Gray vs Dane Dunning
|August 26
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Joe Ryan vs Max Scherzer
|August 27
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 28
|Guardians
|W 10-6
|Kenta Maeda vs Xzavion Curry
|August 29
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Gavin Williams
|August 30
|Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Bibee
|September 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Max Scherzer
|September 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Jon Gray
|September 4
|@ Guardians
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Gavin Williams
|September 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Bibee
