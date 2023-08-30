Max Kepler vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .255 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks.
- Kepler is batting .563 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 58 of 101 games this year (57.4%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
- In 20.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (35.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (9.9%).
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season (40 of 101), with two or more runs 11 times (10.9%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|.287
|AVG
|.225
|.353
|OBP
|.294
|.533
|SLG
|.455
|21
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|25
|42/17
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Guardians allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.01, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.
