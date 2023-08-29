The Minnesota Twins (69-63) will look to Royce Lewis, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Cleveland Guardians (62-70) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Target Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (9-6) to the mound, while Gavin Williams (1-5) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (9-6, 3.69 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-5, 3.52 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins will send Lopez (9-6) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 3.69, a 4.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.134.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 26 starts this season.

Lopez has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 26 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Pablo Lopez vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 536 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 1111 hits, 17th in baseball, with 101 home runs (30th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Guardians to go 8-for-25 with a double and six RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.

Williams enters the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Williams will try to collect his 10th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.

In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

