Royce Lewis vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Royce Lewis -- .250 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 29 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Guardians.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has five doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while batting .317.
- Lewis has gotten a hit in 27 of 38 games this season (71.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Lewis has had an RBI in 16 games this year (42.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.7% of his games this year (17 of 38), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|15
|.280
|AVG
|.367
|.352
|OBP
|.387
|.512
|SLG
|.533
|9
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|12
|23/8
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.