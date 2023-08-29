Michael A. Taylor -- hitting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on August 29 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .222 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 21 walks.

In 53.3% of his 107 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 17 games this season (15.9%), homering in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 29 games this season (27.1%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 51 .244 AVG .197 .287 OBP .263 .494 SLG .382 18 XBH 14 12 HR 7 27 RBI 18 63/9 K/BB 54/12 7 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings