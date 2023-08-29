The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .714 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .252.

Kepler enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .438 with one homer.

In 57.0% of his 100 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 21.0% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.0% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.0%.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 53 .282 AVG .225 .350 OBP .294 .528 SLG .455 20 XBH 19 10 HR 11 25 RBI 25 42/17 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings