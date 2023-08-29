Max Kepler vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .714 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .252.
- Kepler enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .438 with one homer.
- In 57.0% of his 100 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 21.0% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.0% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.0%.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|53
|.282
|AVG
|.225
|.350
|OBP
|.294
|.528
|SLG
|.455
|20
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|25
|42/17
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams (1-5) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.52 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.52, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
