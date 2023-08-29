The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.433 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .231 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this year (20 of 45), with multiple hits eight times (17.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (26.7%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (20.0%).

In 46.7% of his games this season (21 of 45), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 17 .293 AVG .135 .402 OBP .237 .634 SLG .327 13 XBH 4 7 HR 3 20 RBI 6 33/7 K/BB 18/4 2 SB 0

