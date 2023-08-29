Player props are available for Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich, among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: TBS

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (14-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 25th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 24 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 31st.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Aug. 24 6.0 6 3 2 6 2 vs. Royals Aug. 19 6.0 6 2 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 5.0 6 3 3 7 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 5.1 8 4 3 7 4 vs. Reds Aug. 1 6.0 9 5 4 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 75 RBI (122 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashing .320/.366/.543 on the season.

Bellinger will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a walk and eight RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 0 5 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 26 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 143 hits with 24 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 37 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 32 bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.339/.398 on the year.

Hoerner heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 138 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 66 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashing .282/.370/.455 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 28 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 103 hits with 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .231/.311/.415 so far this season.

Santana brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

