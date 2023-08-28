Right now the Minnesota Vikings are 15th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +260

+260 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, 11 Vikings games went over the point total.

Minnesota owned the seventh-ranked offense last year (361.5 yards per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.

The Vikings posted an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 on the road last year.

As favorites, Minnesota was undefeated (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and picked up 97 yards.

Justin Jefferson had 128 catches for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

K.J. Osborn had 60 catches for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Jordan Hicks had one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended last year.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +800 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6000 7 October 23 49ers - +1000 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +4500 12 November 27 Bears - +6000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1100 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

