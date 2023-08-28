Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Jose Ramirez and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Monday (at 7:40 PM ET).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Correa Stats

Correa has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI (101 total hits).

He has a slash line of .225/.308/.400 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 27 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Brewers Aug. 23 1-for-3 1 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 17 doubles, 21 home runs, 30 walks and 50 RBI (85 total hits).

He has a slash line of .251/.317/.488 so far this season.

Kepler takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 27 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 3

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 135 hits with 30 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 58 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a .277/.351/.485 slash line so far this season.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 138 hits with 28 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .267/.335/.373 so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 27 0-for-6 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

