Steven Kwan and Michael A. Taylor will hit the field when the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins meet on Monday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fifth in MLB play with 182 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .420.

The Twins' .239 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

Minnesota has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (589 total runs).

The Twins' .318 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.209).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda (3-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Maeda is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year.

Maeda heads into this game with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Brewers L 8-7 Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers W 12-2 Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians - Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers - Away - Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers - Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray

