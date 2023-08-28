Ryan Jeffers -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 28 at 7:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Rangers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .281 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Jeffers has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.8% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 of 71 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .320 AVG .248 .419 OBP .353 .570 SLG .410 12 XBH 11 6 HR 4 13 RBI 17 33/12 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 2

