Royce Lewis vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Monday, Royce Lewis (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-6 with a home run) against the Rangers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has five doubles, seven home runs and eight walks while batting .312.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 37 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.3% of those games.
- He has homered in 18.9% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this year (40.5%), Lewis has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 37 games (43.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.269
|AVG
|.367
|.337
|OBP
|.387
|.474
|SLG
|.533
|8
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|12
|23/7
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Curry (3-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went two innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 32 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
