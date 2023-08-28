On Monday, Royce Lewis (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-6 with a home run) against the Rangers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has five doubles, seven home runs and eight walks while batting .312.

Lewis has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 37 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.3% of those games.

He has homered in 18.9% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this year (40.5%), Lewis has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 of 37 games (43.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .269 AVG .367 .337 OBP .387 .474 SLG .533 8 XBH 4 4 HR 3 12 RBI 12 23/7 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings