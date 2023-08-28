The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .222 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 21 walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 56 of 106 games this season (52.8%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (12.3%).

In 16.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has had an RBI in 29 games this season (27.4%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .244 AVG .197 .287 OBP .263 .500 SLG .382 18 XBH 14 12 HR 7 27 RBI 18 61/9 K/BB 54/12 6 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings