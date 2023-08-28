Matt Wallner, with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, August 28 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSN

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .229 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.

In 19 of 44 games this season (43.2%) Wallner has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has driven home a run in 11 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 45.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 17 .291 AVG .135 .398 OBP .237 .608 SLG .327 12 XBH 4 6 HR 3 19 RBI 6 31/7 K/BB 18/4 2 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings