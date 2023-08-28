The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.308), slugging percentage (.400) and total hits (101) this season.

In 66.4% of his 116 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Correa has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this year (37 of 116), with more than one RBI 13 times (11.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this season (43 of 116), with two or more runs seven times (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 61 .218 AVG .232 .303 OBP .313 .360 SLG .435 18 XBH 26 5 HR 11 27 RBI 30 55/25 K/BB 61/27 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings