The Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers (.424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .288.

Jeffers has gotten a hit in 42 of 70 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (21.4%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (12.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 26 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .337 AVG .248 .432 OBP .353 .600 SLG .410 12 XBH 11 6 HR 4 13 RBI 17 29/11 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 2

