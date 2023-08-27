Jordan Luplow vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jordan Luplow (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.
Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jordan Luplow At The Plate
- Luplow is hitting .217 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- In seven of 19 games this season (36.8%), Luplow has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Luplow has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in three of 19 games so far this season.
Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.125
|AVG
|.143
|.300
|OBP
|.250
|.125
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|3/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks seventh, 1.204 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
