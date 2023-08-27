The Atlanta Braves (84-44) take a four-game winning streak into a road contest versus the San Francisco Giants (66-63) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Braves will look to Jared Shuster (4-2) against the Giants and Tristan Beck (3-2).

Braves vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (4-2, 5.00 ERA) vs Beck - SF (3-2, 3.34 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

Shuster (4-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 24 against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.00, a 1.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.422 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Shuster has six starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tristan Beck

Beck will make his first start of the season for the Giants.

The 27-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

In his 28 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .235 against him. He has a 3.34 ERA and averages 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tristan Beck vs. Braves

The Braves have scored 741 total runs this season, making them MLB's best scoring offense so far this season. As a team they have a .274 batting average while hitting 243 home runs (first in the league).

