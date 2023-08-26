The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver will take on Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 180 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 415 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 10th in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Minnesota ranks 15th in the majors with 580 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.3 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.208 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (9-8) will take the mound for the Twins, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 2, when he threw four innings, giving up seven earned runs while allowing nine hits against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 22 starts this season.

In 22 starts, Ryan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Dallas Keuchel Ryan Borucki 8/22/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers L 8-7 Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers W 12-2 Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers - Home Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers - Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians - Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers - Away - Max Scherzer

