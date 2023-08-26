Max Kepler vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rangers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, 21 home runs and 29 walks.
- Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 55.7% of his games this season (54 of 97), with more than one hit 24 times (24.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.6% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has driven in a run in 35 games this year (36.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39 of 97 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|53
|.266
|AVG
|.225
|.327
|OBP
|.294
|.513
|SLG
|.455
|18
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|25
|40/14
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), 16th in WHIP (1.150), and 10th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
