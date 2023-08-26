The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .245 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks.

In 70.9% of his games this year (39 of 55), Polanco has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 14.5% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (30.9%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (16.4%).

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (32.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .259 AVG .229 .328 OBP .321 .500 SLG .333 14 XBH 6 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 35/11 K/BB 23/12 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings