Jorge Polanco vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .245 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- In 70.9% of his games this year (39 of 55), Polanco has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 14.5% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (30.9%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (16.4%).
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (32.7%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.259
|AVG
|.229
|.328
|OBP
|.321
|.500
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|35/11
|K/BB
|23/12
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 146 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), 16th in WHIP (1.150), and 10th in K/9 (10.3).
