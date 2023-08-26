Following two rounds of play at the 2023 CP Women’s Open, Megan Khang is in the lead (-7). Tune in to see the third round from Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada.

How to Watch the 2023 CP Women’s Open

Start Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par/Distance: Par 72/6,685 yards

Par 72/6,685 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

CP Women’s Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Megan Khang 1st -7 71-66 Linn Grant 2nd -6 67-71 Jin-young Ko 3rd -5 69-70 Yuka Saso 3rd -5 66-73 Nelly Korda 5th -4 70-70

CP Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

