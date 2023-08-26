On Saturday, Carlos Correa (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.308), slugging percentage (.406) and total hits (101) this season.

Correa has recorded a hit in 77 of 114 games this season (67.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (17.5%).

He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 114), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has had an RBI in 37 games this season (32.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36.8% of his games this year (42 of 114), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 61 .225 AVG .232 .303 OBP .313 .373 SLG .435 18 XBH 26 5 HR 11 27 RBI 30 52/22 K/BB 61/27 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings