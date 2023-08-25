Twins vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 25
Michael A. Taylor leads the Minnesota Twins (66-62) into a contest versus the Texas Rangers (72-55) following his two-homer performance in a 7-5 victory over the Rangers. It begins at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (6-6) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (9-5) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Twins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (6-6, 3.08 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (9-5, 3.26 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray
- The Twins' Gray (6-6) will make his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.08, a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.203 in 25 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 25 starts this season.
- Gray has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 25 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning
- Dunning (9-5) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.26 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
- Dunning has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Dunning will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- The 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.26), 20th in WHIP (1.161), and 48th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
