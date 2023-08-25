Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins play Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at Target Field on Friday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fifth-best in MLB play with 177 total home runs.

Minnesota's .420 slugging percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (568 total runs).

The Twins rank 18th in MLB with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff paces MLB.

Minnesota has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

The Twins have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.211).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (6-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Gray enters the matchup with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will look to continue a 12-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Dallas Keuchel Ryan Borucki 8/22/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers L 8-7 Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers - Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers - Home Dallas Keuchel Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers - Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians - Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee

