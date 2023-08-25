Ryan Jeffers vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .282 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 41 of 69 games this year (59.4%) Jeffers has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has had an RBI in 18 games this year (26.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year (25 of 69), with two or more runs five times (7.2%).
Other Twins Players vs the Rangers
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.326
|AVG
|.248
|.415
|OBP
|.353
|.598
|SLG
|.410
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|17
|29/11
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Dunning (9-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.26), 20th in WHIP (1.161), and 48th in K/9 (6.9).
