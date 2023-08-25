How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, August 25
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There is one matchup on Friday's Premier League schedule, Luton Town taking on Chelsea FC.
We have what you need regarding how to watch Friday's Premier League action right here. Check out the links below.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Chelsea FC vs Luton Town
Luton Town (0-0-1) is on the road to face Chelsea FC (0-1-1) at Stamford Bridge in London.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Universo, USA Network, and Fubo TV
- Favorite: Chelsea FC (-475)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+1300)
- Draw: (+600)
