Michael A. Taylor vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Rangers Player Props
|Twins vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .224 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 19 walks.
- Taylor will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with three homers in his last games.
- In 53.3% of his games this season (56 of 105), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (12.4%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (16.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven in a run in 28 games this season (26.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 105 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.250
|AVG
|.197
|.286
|OBP
|.263
|.513
|SLG
|.382
|18
|XBH
|14
|12
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|18
|60/7
|K/BB
|54/12
|6
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Dunning (9-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.26), 20th in WHIP (1.161), and 48th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.