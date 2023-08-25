Carlos Correa vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Carlos Correa (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Rangers Player Props
|Twins vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 100 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .401. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this year (76 of 113), with at least two hits 20 times (17.7%).
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (13.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (31.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (11.5%).
- He has scored in 41 games this year (36.3%), including six multi-run games (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|61
|.226
|AVG
|.232
|.305
|OBP
|.313
|.362
|SLG
|.435
|17
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|26
|RBI
|30
|51/22
|K/BB
|61/27
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 143 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Dunning looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.26), 20th in WHIP (1.161), and 48th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.