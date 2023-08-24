How to Watch the Twins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Thursday at Target Field against Pablo Lopez, who is projected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.
Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are eighth in baseball with 172 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota's .416 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
- Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (561 total).
- The Twins' .317 on-base percentage ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.208).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Lopez (9-6) out for his 26th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- Lopez is trying to extend a fifth-game quality start streak in this game.
- Lopez will try to continue a 17-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).
- He is trying to have his fourth straight outing with no earned runs allowed.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andre Jackson
|8/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Mitch Keller
|8/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Ryan Borucki
|8/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Wade Miley
|8/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-7
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Corbin Burnes
|8/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andrew Heaney
|8/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dane Dunning
|8/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Max Scherzer
|8/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Xzavion Curry
|8/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
