Thursday's contest at Target Field has the Texas Rangers (72-54) going head to head against the Minnesota Twins (65-62) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (9-6, 3.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.27 ERA).

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 85 games this season and won 50 (58.8%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 44-31 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 561 (4.4 per game).

The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule