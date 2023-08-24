Twins vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 24
Thursday's contest at Target Field has the Texas Rangers (72-54) going head to head against the Minnesota Twins (65-62) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (9-6, 3.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.27 ERA).
Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 85 games this season and won 50 (58.8%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has a record of 44-31 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 561 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 18
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Andre Jackson
|August 19
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Sonny Gray vs Mitch Keller
|August 20
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Dallas Keuchel vs Ryan Borucki
|August 22
|@ Brewers
|L 7-3
|Bailey Ober vs Wade Miley
|August 23
|@ Brewers
|L 8-7
|Kenta Maeda vs Corbin Burnes
|August 24
|Rangers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Andrew Heaney
|August 25
|Rangers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dane Dunning
|August 26
|Rangers
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Max Scherzer
|August 27
|Rangers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 28
|Guardians
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Xzavion Curry
|August 29
|Guardians
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Gavin Williams
