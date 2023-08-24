The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.324 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .220 with 13 doubles, 17 home runs and 19 walks.

Taylor is batting .375 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 55 of 104 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (15.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (26.0%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (10.6%).

He has scored in 32 games this year (30.8%), including four multi-run games (3.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .242 AVG .197 .279 OBP .263 .471 SLG .382 16 XBH 14 10 HR 7 24 RBI 18 60/7 K/BB 54/12 6 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings