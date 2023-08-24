Matt Wallner vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Matt Wallner (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks while batting .231.
- Wallner has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has had an RBI in 10 games this season (25.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (45.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.308
|AVG
|.135
|.416
|OBP
|.237
|.646
|SLG
|.327
|10
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|6
|25/6
|K/BB
|18/4
|2
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (9-6) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Rangers in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.27 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.27, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
