On Thursday, Jorge Polanco (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .242.

Polanco has recorded a hit in 37 of 53 games this year (69.8%), including nine multi-hit games (17.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Polanco has driven home a run in 17 games this season (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (34.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .255 AVG .229 .310 OBP .321 .510 SLG .333 14 XBH 6 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 34/8 K/BB 23/12 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings