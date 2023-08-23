Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Brewers on August 23, 2023
The Milwaukee Brewers host the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Christian Yelich, Carlos Correa and others in this contest.
Twins vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 48 walks and 54 RBI (98 total hits).
- He has a .228/.309/.401 slash line on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has recorded 77 hits with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.
- He has a .240/.302/.470 slash line on the year.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Corbin Burnes Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Burnes Stats
- Corbin Burnes (9-6) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 26th start of the season.
- He has 17 quality starts in 25 chances this season.
- Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.
- He has made 25 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2).
Burnes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 17
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 11
|5.2
|8
|5
|5
|5
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 5
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|4
|at Nationals
|Jul. 31
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|3
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|1
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 135 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 61 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He has a .286/.371/.460 slash line on the season.
- Yelich has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 49 walks and 66 RBI (97 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a .225/.302/.410 slash line so far this year.
- Santana brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
