As they go for the series sweep, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (69-57) will square off with Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (65-61) at American Family Field on Wednesday, August 23. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +115 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.43 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.13 ERA)

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 37 out of the 62 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have gone 20-16 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have come away with 15 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 7-13 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Royce Lewis 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+270) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

