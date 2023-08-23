Kenta Maeda will start for the Minnesota Twins in the final of a two-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Mark Canha on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Twins have +115 odds to win. A 7.5-run total has been set in this game.

Twins vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -140 +115 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Twins and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Twins contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won in 15, or 38.5%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota is 7-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Minnesota have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 59 of 126 chances this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-26 29-35 29-25 36-35 50-45 15-15

