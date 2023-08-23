Wednesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (69-57) and the Minnesota Twins (65-61) squaring off at American Family Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 23.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (9-6) for the Brewers and Kenta Maeda (3-7) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have been victorious in 15, or 38.5%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win seven times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (554 total, 4.4 per game).

The Twins have the eighth-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

Twins Schedule