Joey Gallo and his .424 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (124 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .177 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks.

Gallo has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (18.8%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 21 games this year (21.9%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.2%.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .162 AVG .191 .283 OBP .317 .346 SLG .537 13 XBH 17 5 HR 15 13 RBI 25 68/21 K/BB 66/24 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings