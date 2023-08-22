Ryan Jeffers vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers and his .556 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .276 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Jeffers has had a hit in 39 of 67 games this year (58.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (19.4%).
- He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.9% of his games this season, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.319
|AVG
|.241
|.410
|OBP
|.351
|.560
|SLG
|.402
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|29/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|1
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (156 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miley (6-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .234 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.