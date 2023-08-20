The Minnesota Vikings have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of August 20.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Last season, 11 Vikings games hit the over.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the , Minnesota was forced to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

Last season the Vikings were 8-1 at home and 5-3 on the road.

As favorites, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and accumulated 97 yards.

Justin Jefferson had 128 catches for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

In 17 games, Alexander Mattison ran for 283 yards (16.6 per game) and five TDs.

In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks totaled 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 129 tackles, and one interception.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +800 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6000 7 October 23 49ers - +1000 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1100 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

Odds are current as of August 20 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.