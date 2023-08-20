How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, August 20
The Super Lig slate on Sunday, which includes Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul taking on Istanbul Basaksehir, should provide some fireworks.
There is live coverage available for all the action in Super Lig on Sunday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (0-0-1) is on the road to match up with Istanbul Basaksehir (0-0-1) at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (-155)
- Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+390)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch Gaziantep FK vs Sivasspor
Sivasspor (0-1-0) journeys to take on Gaziantep FK (0-0-1) at Gaziantep Stadium in Gaziantep.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Favorite: Sivasspor (+155)
- Underdog: Gaziantep FK (+160)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Besiktas vs Pendikspor
Pendikspor (0-0-1) travels to match up with Besiktas (1-0-0) at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Besiktas (-425)
- Underdog: Pendikspor (+950)
- Draw: (+550)
