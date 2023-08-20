The Minnesota Lynx (15-16) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Seattle Storm (9-22) at Target Center on Sunday, August 20 at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Lynx bested the Storm 78-70 on Friday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video

NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier is tops on her team in both points (21.5) and rebounds (7.9) per contest, and also posts 2.5 assists. Defensively, she puts up 1.5 steals (seventh in the league) and 1 block.

Kayla McBride puts up 13.2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in WNBA).

Dorka Juhasz puts up 5.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, she averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Diamond Miller puts up 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the field.

Jessica Shepard is posting 8.9 points, 3.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

Lynx vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -4.5 161.5

