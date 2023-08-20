On Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Target Center, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (9-22) battle Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (15-16), tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-4.5) 161 -180 +150 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lynx (-4.5) 161.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lynx (-4.5) 161.5 -200 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lynx (-4.5) 161.5 -190 +150 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Lynx have put together a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Storm have compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota has covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, Seattle has an ATS record of 12-10.
  • A total of 16 out of the Lynx's 31 games this season have hit the over.
  • The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 30 times this year.

