Jordan Luplow vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jordan Luplow (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Minnesota Twins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Borucki. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Ryan Borucki
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jordan Luplow? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Pirates Player Props
|Twins vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Pirates
|Twins vs Pirates Odds
|Twins vs Pirates Prediction
Jordan Luplow At The Plate
- Luplow has a double, a home run and six walks while batting .273.
- This season, Luplow has recorded at least one hit in six of 13 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Luplow has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Pirates
- Click Here for Jorge Polanco
- Click Here for Joey Gallo
- Click Here for Carlos Correa
- Click Here for Michael A. Taylor
- Click Here for Max Kepler
- Click Here for Ryan Jeffers
- Click Here for Matt Wallner
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|2
|.500
|AVG
|.143
|.667
|OBP
|.250
|.500
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|4/1
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Borucki (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.