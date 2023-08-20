Carlos Correa vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on August 20 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Pirates Player Props
|Twins vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Pirates
|Twins vs Pirates Odds
|Twins vs Pirates Prediction
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.310), slugging percentage (.405) and total hits (97) this season.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 73 of 109 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- In 13.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has driven in a run in 34 games this season (31.2%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 39 of 109 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|59
|.225
|AVG
|.234
|.307
|OBP
|.313
|.361
|SLG
|.442
|16
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|29
|49/22
|K/BB
|59/25
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.60 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates are sending Bido (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw three innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.